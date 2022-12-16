GMR Airports gets Rs 1390 crore for Philippines’ Cebu airport stake selloff

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd ended at Rs 41.50, down by Rs 0.90, or 2.12 percent on the BSE. GMR had a 40 percent stake in Cebu international airport in the Philippines.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said the company received Rs 1,389.90 crore by divesting its equity in GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), which was a joint venture between GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV) and Megawide Construction Corporation (MCC). "The company will continue to operate as the Technical Services Provider to GMCAC until December 2026 and would also be entitled to additional deferred consideration based on the subsequent performance of GMCAC for the same period," it said in an exchange filing on December 16.

Back in September this year, GMR Group said it is divesting its entire 40 percent stake in Cebu international airport in the Philippines for an upfront payment of Rs 1,330 crore.

The airport is being operated by GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) and GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV) holds a 40 percent stake in the venture.

GMR Group won the Cebu airport project in 2014. GMR Group is operating the airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bidar (Karnataka), apart from Cebu airport. Among others, it is also developing airports in Greece and Indonesia. GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV) is a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd and a direct subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd.

