GMR Airports arm raises Rs 850 crore via issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure has successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10-year, listed, rated, redeemable, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The NCDs, amounting to Rs 840 crore will be listed on the BSE.

The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 8.71 percent per annum payable quarterly for an initial period of five years, and thereafter, the interest rate will be reset for next five years.

The issue has been subscribed by eligible investors (QIBs, registered under SEBI).

The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized for partial refinancing of $100 million of the existing foreign currency bonds (FCBs) of 2024, for which, tendering has been completed, along with accrued interest and other tender offer/issue expenses.

This is GHIAL's second listed transaction in the domestic debt market and the response from the investors has been overwhelming, according to the management.

"The successful pricing of the offering underscores investors’ confidence in GMR Group and credit strength of GHIAL”, GMR Group Chairman, Grandhi Kiran Kumar said.

GMR Airports Infra reported a net profit of Rs 191.4 crore in the December quarter versus a net loss of Rs 626.3 crore on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA margin however slipped to 30 percent with a 26 percent decline in its operating profit.

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 39.15.