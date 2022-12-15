English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks Newsgmm pfaudler promoter may sell 30 stake via block deal on friday 15434231.htm

GMM Pfaudler promoter may sell 30% stake via block deal on Friday

GMM Pfaudler promoter may sell 30% stake via block deal on Friday

GMM Pfaudler promoter may sell 30% stake via block deal on Friday
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 15, 2022 9:43:17 PM IST (Published)

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, at an 11.6 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), according to multiple people familiar with the development.

The promoter of GMM Pfaudler Ltd is likely to sell a 29.88 percent stake, approximately 1.34 crore shares, via a block deal on December 16, sources privy to the development told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read


The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, at an 11.6 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), according to multiple people familiar with the development. Axis Capital Ltd is the broker of the deal.
After the block deal, the promoter's holding will decline to 26.18 percent from 56.06 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Also Read: Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare's pharma unit for Rs 156 cr
GMM Pfaudler is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems to chemical and pharma markets. The company employs over 1,500 across its 14 manufacturing facilities on four continents.
Its branded product lines cover a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and glass-lined & alloy systems. The company runs 14 manufacturing facilities across four continents.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GMM Pfaudler

Previous Article

Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on sale of acid

Next Article

Early stage investors bet big on climate-tech, agri-tech and health-tech