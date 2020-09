Shares of GMM Pfaudler hit a 10-percent lower circuit for the second straight session on Wednesday after promoters said they will sell nearly 26 lakh shares worth Rs 1,433 crore. The offer price for the share sale has been set at Rs 3,500, which is at a nearly 30 percent discount to Monday's market price.

The stock was trading 10 percent lower at Rs 4,245 per share on BSE.

The base offer is for 25.71 lakh shares (17.59 percent), with an oversubscription option of 15.22 lakh shares (10.41 percent). The OFS will be available for non-retail investors on September 22 and for retail investors on September 23.

In the last year, the shares of the company have zoomed over 240 percent, while this year it has rallied 148 percent to the current market price.

On August 20, GMM Pfaudler said it will buy 54 percent in the parent Pfaudler Group, where the latter will retain 20 percent and the Patel family will acquire about 26 percent in the parent.