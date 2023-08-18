GMM Pfaudler Block Deal: Shares fall to 52-week low after 11% equity changes hands

Shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd., a leading glass-lined equipment manufacturer, were under pressure on Friday after multiple block deals that took place in the stock in early morning trade.

The stock fell as much as 11 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 1,350 before bouncing from those levels.

In multiple block deals, almost 58 lakh shares of GMM Pfaudler, translating into 13 percent of its equity, changed hands via open market transactions. No immediate information was available about the buyers and sellers in the deals.

Notably, the stock had seen a sharp rally last Friday, August 11, when it gained nearly 12 percent in a single session and turned positive on a year-to-date basis after the company announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023. But since then, it has seen a gradual correction over the past week.

Last Friday, GMM Pfaudler said that its consolidated revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 912 crore, up 23 percent from Rs 739 crore it reported during the same period last year, on the back of strong execution.

The company’s net profit remained largely flat compared to last year at Rs 54 crore from Rs 61 crore.

Operating profit, or EBITDA, increased 35 percent to Rs 132 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 98 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin also expanded 130 basis points to 14.5 percent. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Shares of GMM Pfaudler are significantly off the day's low, currently trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 1,,502.