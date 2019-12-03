#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Global stocks slip after Trump's Latin American tariffs revive trade concerns

Updated : December 03, 2019 06:59 AM IST

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45 percent in early trade.
China said on Monday U.S. military ships and aircraft won't be allowed to visit Hong Kong, and also announced sanctions against several U.S. non-government organizations for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts."
