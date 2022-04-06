Global stocks slide amid worries over US rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine crisis

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve official's comments fueled expectations of more aggressive US rate hikes and the White House announced more sanctions on Russia.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong fell, while Shanghai was little changed. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index tumbled 1.3 percent on Tuesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said reining in inflation that is at a four-decade high is of paramount importance.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 was off 0.5 percent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.4 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 recorded its first loss in three days and the Dow fell 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq composite slid 2.3 percent.

In Asian trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9 percent to 22,080.52 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.6 percent to 27,350.30. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up less than 0.1 percent at 3,283.43 after spending most of the day in negative territory.

BSE Sensex in India shed 0.98 percent to 59,629.07. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also retreated.

Traders are pricing in a nearly 78 percent probability the Fed will raise its key rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting in May. That would be double the usual margin of change and a step the Fed hasn't taken since 2000.

Higher interest rates tend to hurt stocks that are seen as the priciest, which puts the focus on big technology and other high-growth stocks. On Wall Street, Apple and Tesla were some of the biggest weights on the market Tuesday.

Wall Street is watching for clues as to how sharply interest rates will rise. On Wednesday, the Fed is due to release minutes from its March interest rate meeting.

Twitter rose another 2 percent after disclosing an arrangement with Tesla chief Elon Musk that will give him a board seat but also limit how much of the company he can buy while he's a director. The company disclosed a day earlier that the billionaire Twitter critic had become its largest shareholder.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.10 to $107.74 per barrel in London. It declined 89 cents the previous session to $106.64.

The dollar rose to 123.82 Japanese yen from Tuesday's 123.61 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0919 from $1.0905. The Indian rupee fell 0.50 percent to hit the day's low at 75.71/$ as the Indian equity market resumed a decline after trading above the day's low.