Market Global stocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price Updated : November 30, 2020 07:47 PM IST Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended 1.5 percent lower on Monday but still finished the month almost 10 percent higher. U.S. stock futures were fractionally lower before Wall Street's open and crucial economic indicators later this week.