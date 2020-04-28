  • SENSEX
Global shares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Rupee rises 41 paise to 76.05 against US dollar
Updated : April 28, 2020 05:52 AM IST

US energy stocks outperformed the overall market with a 2.1 percent gain even as US crude prices fell more than 2 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.51 points, or 1.51 percent, to 24,133.78.
Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.88 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei futures rose 1.82 percent.
