Commodities Global shares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further Updated : April 28, 2020 05:52 AM IST US energy stocks outperformed the overall market with a 2.1 percent gain even as US crude prices fell more than 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.51 points, or 1.51 percent, to 24,133.78. Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.88 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei futures rose 1.82 percent.