now pricing in about an 80% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, compared to just over 50% before the data.
The U.S. 10-year Treasuries yield fell to 1.637 percent , reversing earlier gains sparked by a jump in Japanese government bond yields and hitting the lowest level since early September.
Gold rose back to $1,479.80 per ounce from a two-month low of $1,459.50 hit on Tuesday on the back of a robust U.S. dollar.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar slipped from Tuesday's two-year high against a basket of currencies as the ISM survey has shaken the notion that the U.S. economy will withstand the escalating trade war.
The yen rose to 107.75 yen per dollar , from Tuesday's low of 108.47.
The euro stood at $1.0932 , having bounced off a near 2 1/2-year low of $1.0879 hit in European trade.
The Australian dollar fetched $0.6705 , having hit a 10 1/2-year low of $0.6672 the previous day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates and expressed concern about job growth.
The weak U.S. data pushed oil prices to near one-month lows, although reports of a third-quarter decline in output from the world's largest oil producers kept oil from falling further.
U.S. crude stocks fell last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, helping to lift oil prices in Asia.
Global shares at one-month low after slump in US manufacturing activity
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:23 AM IST
