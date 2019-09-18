#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Global Markets: Oil recedes on Saudi supply reassurance, investor focus shifts to Fed

Updated : September 18, 2019 06:53 AM IST

Oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said the kingdom had fully restored its oil supply following attacks on its crude facilities.
US Treasury yields slipped ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
