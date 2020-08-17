Market Global Markets: Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally Updated : August 17, 2020 08:29 PM IST MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42 percent following broad rallies in Asia and slight gains in Europe. Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply