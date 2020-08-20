Market Global Markets: Asian stocks slump, gold jumps after dovish Fed Updated : August 20, 2020 11:32 AM IST The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57 percent. Japanese stocks slid 1.06 percent. South Korean stocks tumbled 3.26 percent, the biggest daily decline since June 15, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Seoul. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply