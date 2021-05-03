Global Markets: Asia off to slow start ahead of US data deluge Updated : May 03, 2021 08:40:29 IST Wall Street extended its bull run with Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3 percent. The dollar index stood at 91.253 and off a two-month trough of 90.422, though it still ended April with a loss of 2 percent Oil prices ran into profit-taking on Friday but still ended the month with gains of 6 percent to 8 percent. Published : May 03, 2021 07:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply