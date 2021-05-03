  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Global Markets: Asia off to slow start ahead of US data deluge

Updated : May 03, 2021 08:40:29 IST

Wall Street extended its bull run with Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3 percent.
The dollar index stood at 91.253 and off a two-month trough of 90.422, though it still ended April with a loss of 2 percent
Oil prices ran into profit-taking on Friday but still ended the month with gains of 6 percent to 8 percent.
Published : May 03, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement