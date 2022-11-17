Global Health shares jump after Nomura, Motilal Oswal acquire stake

Global Health made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Wednesday after the stock was listed at a 19 percent premium to the issue price.
Global Health IPO was open for subscription from November 3 to November 7. According to exchange data, Global Health received bids for 44.8 crore shares against the 4.7 crore shares on offer during the subscription period.
Global Health Ltd under the brand name of Medanta has a network of 5 hospitals operating in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna. One hospital in Noida is under construction.
It offers healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,300 doctors.