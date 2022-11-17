Global Health shares jump after Nomura, Motilal Oswal acquire stake

Global Health made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Wednesday after the stock was listed at a 19 percent premium to the issue price.

Shares of Hospitals chain operator Global Health Ltd’s surged as much as 5 percent on Thursday after institutional investors bought a total of 51 lakh shares in the company post its listing on Wednesday.

Here are the buyers in Global Health:

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund Account: 15 lakh shares at Rs 414.5 apiece

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund: 15.3 lakh shares at Rs 401 apiece

Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund: 21 lakh shares at Rs 401 apiece

Shares of Global Health made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a 19 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 336.

Global Health IPO was open for subscription from November 3 to November 7. According to exchange data, Global Health received bids for 44.8 crore shares against the 4.7 crore shares on offer during the subscription period.

Global Health Ltd under the brand name of Medanta has a network of 5 hospitals operating in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna. One hospital in Noida is under construction.

It offers healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,300 doctors.

