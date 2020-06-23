Glenmark shares down 7%; market gets realistic about Fabiflu impact on earnings

Glenmark Pharma shares were down over 7 percent during Tuesday's trading session. The stock had surged as much as 35 percent on Monday after the company was granted fast-track regulatory approval to launch favipiravir in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Glenmark's brand of favipiravir is called Fabiflu.

The stock fell as much as 7.30 percent to Rs 482 per share on the NSE. At 12:15 pm, the shares gave up marginal losses to trade 6 percent lower at Rs 488.50.

Analysts were surprised at Monday's rally and said that the potential earnings from the sale of Fabiflu did not warrant such a big gain in the stock price.

Brokerage house Axis Capital said that Favipiravir isn't cleared for use of any kind in the US as the US FDA has in the past rejected it on worries about side effects. Many other pharma companies would be launching similar drug in next 1-2 months (Strides, Cadila, etc); so it is not an exclusive drug for the company, Axis Capital said.

According to brokerages such as IDFC Securities and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Fabiflu could net Glenmark anywhere between Rs 25 to 90 crore in revenues.

“Most patients apparently show reasonable improvement by 6-8 days and may not require to consume it for entire 14 days,” said a note by IDFC Securities, which tracks the company.

A treatment course of Fabiflu costs Rs 6,000-9,000 per patient for an 8-14 day course, said IDFC. “One lakh treatment courses will imply a Rs 60-90 crore opportunity,” it said, but added that exports could net additional revenues.

“The management has indicated it has received enquiries from multiple countries,” the note said.

Once the full clinical data is made public and efficacy more clearly established, this trend could gain momentum, IDFC added.

“Additionally, the competition risk is significant in this drug as Hikal, Strides, SMS Pharma have the API as well and Cipla is also working on another drug remdesivir,” said the brokerage.