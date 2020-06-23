Healthcare Glenmark shares down 7%; market gets realistic about Fabiflu impact on earnings Updated : June 23, 2020 01:33 PM IST Glenmark Pharma shares were down over 7 percent during Tuesday's trading session. Analysts were surprised at Monday's rally and said that the potential earnings from the sale of Fabiflu did not warrant such a big gain in the stock price. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply