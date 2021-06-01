Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 3% after Q4 results; should investors buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained over 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 6.15 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 233.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 220.30 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during Q4FY21 rose to Rs 2,859.9 crore from Rs 2,767.5 crore, YoY.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company’s March quarter earnings:

CLSA

Glenmark’s 4QFY21 results were in line with our estimates. India growth was weak but API sales were strong. A strong COVID-19 portfolio and lower R&D spending for innovation lifts our FY22-23CL EPS by 14 percent-43 percent and takes up our target from Rs 490 to Rs 580, though we maintain our sell rating.

Glenmark guided for further debt reduction from its own operations and the proceeds from the proposed IPO of Glenmark Life Sciences. However, we remain concerned about its balance sheet where past fundraises have not lowered debt. Execution is key to sustaining its current valuation.

The FY21 topline was muted at 3 percent. One-time debt reduction up to Rs 1,500 crore possible from life sciences.

Macquarie

Macquarie believes that the company's free cash flow prospects are looking brighter in FY22 with Rs 900-1,000 crore inflow likely from API IPO. The US business will recover from FY21 lows, while India, Europe and API are to grow well, it said.

The brokerage maintained an Outperform call and raised the target to Rs 670 per share from Rs 595 earlier. It also raised FY22/23E EPS estimates by 8/5 percent.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage maintained an Underweight weight on the stock with a target price (TP) of Rs 554 per share.

The company expects to monetize its NCE pipeline in FY22, which should help release free cash flow. The base business should maintain low double-digit growth at 19-20 percent profitability, the brokerage said.

Goldman Sachs

Glenmark's Q4 was in line, and we expect steady growth in FY22. The company is focused on launching Ryaltris nasal spray in more markets, Goldman Sachs said.

It has a Neutral rating on the stock with a target of Rs 580 per share.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has maintained a Neutral call with a target of Rs 580 per share. It raised FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates by 8 percent to factor in strong growth in the domestic segment, partly aided by COVID-19 products (FabiFlu); growth in US Formulations driven by normalised levels of price erosion in the Dermatology portfolio and product launches; higher growth in Europe, with niche launches; and lower interest outgo, with debt reduction.

The brokerage expects a 12 percent earnings CAGR, led by 4 percent/8 percent/12.5 percent sales CAGR in US/DF/Europe segments over FY21-23E, with a stable margin.

At 10:20 am, the shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.32 percent higher at Rs 594.50 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.