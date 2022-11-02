    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for urea cycle disorder drug

    Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for urea cycle disorder drug

    Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for urea cycle disorder drug
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The drug will be distributed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the United States.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Glenmark share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) has received approval by the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in an exchange filing.
    The approval is for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP 500 mg. This is the generic version of Buphenyl Tablets 500 mg of Horizon Therapeutics LLC.
    Sodium Phenylbutyrate is used for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs). The drug helps to prevent the accumulation of ammonia in the blood.
    An abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is submitted to the FDA for the review and potential approval of a generic drug product. Post the approval, Glenmark can manufacture and distribute Sodium Phenylbutyrate tablets in the US market.
    The drug will be distributed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the United States.
    The Buphenyl tablets market achieved annual sales of nearly $8.7 million, according to the IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
    Glenmark Pharma also launched Fingolimod capsules in the US market on November 1. The drug is used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis in patients aged 10 and above.
    Glenmark Pharma’s current portfolio includes 177 products authorised for distribution in the US market. Another 46 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) are pending with USFDA for approval.
    Glenmark has a presence across specialty, generics, and over-the-counter (OTC) businesses. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and operations in over 80 countries.
    Shares of Glenmark are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 419.30.
    Also Read: Glenmark shares drop after USFDA places Baddi unit under import alert
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Glenmark PharmaGlenmark Pharma shares

    Previous Article

    Sun Pharma is looking for opportunities to expand its specialty business

    Next Article

    HOEC shares witness best single-day gain in a month

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng