Glenmark Pharma ANDA gets USFDA nod for Clindamycin Hydrochloride capsules

According to IQVIA sales data, for 12 months period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride capsules had an annual sales of approximately $33.6 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg.

The drug is a generic version of Cleocin 1 Hydrochloride capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg, of Pfizer. The capsules will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Clindamycin tablets are used to treat certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs.

Glenmark Pharma’s current portfolio now has a total of 181 products that have been authorized for distribution in the US marketplace. The company has 47 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.

On March 9, Glenmark Pharma entered exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Cediprof for Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company stated that it will commence the distribution for Adderall in second half of 2023. The drug has been on US FDA’s shortage list with a market size of $389.8 million.

