This pharma stock rose 9% after CLSA's rating change; Find out more

Shares of Glenmark Pharma rose nearly 9 percent on Monday, extending gains from Friday after global brokerage CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised target price to Rs 410 per share from Rs 350 earlier.

The stock gained as much as 8.7 percent to Rs 327.60 per share on the BSE. At 9:50 am, the stock was trading 7.7 percent higher, at Rs 324.50, as compared to a 0.03 percent or 11 points rise in BSE Sensex at 40,368.

On Friday, the stock rose 6.7 percent after post its second-quarter results. It has advanced 16 percent in just 2 days post Q2 results. However, it has declined 56.5 percent in 2019 and 56 percent in the last 1 year.

As per CLSA, there was no reduction in net debt of Glenmark Pharma in H1FY20 and high R&D spending in the medium term. US sales momentum is expected to remain strong whereas India should continue growing above the industry rate, CLSA added. It also noted that all geographies witnessed year-on-year growth for the first time in over three years.

The brokerage also increased their FY20-22 EPS target by three to 22 percent but added that the leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.

In another report on pharma, CLSA explained that a focus on growing key brands and increasing acceptance of patented products has boosted the recent performance of multinational pharma companies in India.

"The multiplier effect generated by power brands and launches from parent’s pipeline should sustain this trend. These firms are better placed to withstand disruption from government policies. Strong balance sheets add a defensive characteristic to pharma stocks," the report stated.

In Q2, Glenmark Pharma posted a profit of Rs 255.45 crore as against Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.18 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company said.

Net sales Glenmark Pharma stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent in Q2 as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corresponding quarter previous year.

Glenn Saldanha, chairman, and MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, "We have rebounded strongly in the second quarter with most of our businesses recording good growth. The India business has continued to witness strong growth while the US sales have grown quarter over quarter sequentially. The Latam business has also recovered well in the second quarter."

