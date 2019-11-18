This pharma stock rose 9% after CLSA's rating change; Find out more
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:05 AM IST
Global brokerage CLSA upgraded Glenmark Pharma to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its target price to Rs 410 per share from Rs 350 earlier.
The stock gained as much as 8.7 percent to Rs 327.60 per share on BSE.
Glenmark Pharma has advanced 16 percent in just 2 days post Q2 results.
