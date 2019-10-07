#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Glenmark Pharma shares tank 10% as USFDA issues warning letter for Baddi facility

Updated : October 07, 2019 01:17 PM IST

Glenmark Pharma tanked 10 percent on Monday to touch its 52-week low after the USFDA issued a warning letter to the company's Baddi facility.
The inspection was conducted at the Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh between April 15 and April 20.
The firm is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the USFDA within 15 working days.
