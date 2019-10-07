Market
Glenmark Pharma shares tank 10% as USFDA issues warning letter for Baddi facility
Updated : October 07, 2019 01:17 PM IST
Glenmark Pharma tanked 10 percent on Monday to touch its 52-week low after the USFDA issued a warning letter to the company's Baddi facility.
The inspection was conducted at the Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh between April 15 and April 20.
The firm is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the USFDA within 15 working days.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more