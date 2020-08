The share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged as much as 7 percent on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The pharmaceutical giant, in the same period last year, had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore.

The stock gained 7 percent to Rs 509 per share on the NSE. At 9:51 am, the stock gave up some gains to trade 2.51 percent higher at Rs 487.65.

The company's consolidated revenue rose nearly a percent to Rs 2,345 crore as compared to Rs 2,323 crore last year.

The company's formulations sales in the domestic market rallied to Rs 780 crore as compared to Rs 731 crore in the year-ago period. The Europe business revenue surged about 13 percent to Rs 274 crore while the US business revenue rose 1.6 percent to Rs 743 crore.

"Despite the difficult operating environment, we managed to record sales growth for the organisation. We focussed on controlling costs on all fronts and will continue with these efforts for the remaining part of the financial year," said Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha.

On the COVID-19 drug development, he said, "Our fight against COVID-19 will continue and we will continue to innovate in this space to explore other promising treatment options."