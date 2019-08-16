Market
Glenmark Pharma shares hit 52-week low as global brokerages cut target after weak Q1
Updated : August 16, 2019 12:45 PM IST
Shares of Glenmark Pharma fell 6 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 360.35 on Friday on poor June quarter results.
The sentiment was further affected as global brokerages cut their 12-month target price for the stock post the earnings.
Glenmark Pharma reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.28 crore as against Rs 233 crore a year ago.
