Glenmark Pharma launches IV injection to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting  

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the launch of the drug Akynzeo in India, which is used for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

The new drug has been launched under a licensing agreement with a Swiss biopharma group company Helsinn.

Akynzeo is a fixed-dose combination of fosnetupitant (235 mg) and palonosetron (0.25 mg) and is available as a ready-to-dilute intravenous (IV) injection.

It is administered as a single infusion 30 minutes prior to the start of each chemotherapy cycle that helps prevent both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

The injection has been developed by Helsinn and Glenmark has exclusive marketing rights for this product in India. The drug is already being marketed in the European Union, the United States, and Australia.

As per the latest National Cancer Registry Programme data, cancer cases in the country are projected to rise by 12.8 percent by 2025 from 13.9 lakh cases in 2020.

Glenmark has a legacy of introducing new and effective prophylactic treatment options for CINV among cancer patients in India.

Around two decades ago, Glenmark launched Aprecap (Aprepitant Capsules), the first NK1 receptor blocker, and a few years later, introduced Aprecap I.V. injection. Subsequently in 2018, Glenmark revolutionized cancer-supportive care in the country by launching Akynzeo oral capsules.

