Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended gains on Friday, rising over 6 percent on expectations that the company may become the first Indian company to develop an anti-retroviral (ARV) used for the treatment for coronavirus.

The stock surged as much as 6.12 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 361.00 per share on the BSE. The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have surged over 77 percent so far in April.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 said that the company has managed to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the anti-viral drug, Favipiravir. Clinical trials for the drug will last around 14 days to a month and once the company passes through clinical trials, it can launch the drug in the Indian market, they added.

The drug is being developed only for India and not other markets, the sources further informed, however, there is also an expectation that other companies may enter the market as Favipiravir is off-patent.