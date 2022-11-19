Street left unimpressed with Glenmark's double-digit revenue growth commentary

Glenmark aims to be debt-free by FY26.
During the company's investor day, Chairman & MD Glenn Saldhana also said that the company will focus on continuous improvement in its operating profit over the next four years.
Over the next four financial years, Glenmark aspires to have 2/3rd of its revenue from branded products and markets. It also wants to have a commercial launch of at least one innovative asset either on its own or via partners.
Glenmark invested $22 million in ICHNOS Sciences, a unit working on developing biologic treatments in immuno-oncology. For the first six months of the current financial year, it has invested $43 million.
For financial year 2023, Glenmark is targeting 6-8 percent revenue growth for ICHNOS, ensuring free cash generation for further debt reduction and close one to two out-licensing agreements in the innovation pipeline. It also wants ICHNOS to be self-funded through partnerships, external capital raise, and even a potential listing by financial year 2027.