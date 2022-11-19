Street left unimpressed with Glenmark's double-digit revenue growth commentary

Glenmark aims to be debt-free by FY26.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma fell 5 percent on Friday even after the management guided for double-digit revenue growth over the next four years.

During the company's investor day, Chairman & MD Glenn Saldhana also said that the company will focus on continuous improvement in its operating profit over the next four years.

Among other targets that the company set for financial year 2026 include zero net debt and enhancing dividend payout and buybacks for investors.

Also Read: Glenmark shares drop after USFDA places Baddi unit under import alert

For the financial year 2027, the company aims to achieve Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) of 22 percent. RoCE is a financial ratio used in analysing how well a company is able to generate profits from the capital that it is putting to use.

Over the next four financial years, Glenmark aspires to have 2/3rd of its revenue from branded products and markets. It also wants to have a commercial launch of at least one innovative asset either on its own or via partners.

Glenmark invested $22 million in ICHNOS Sciences, a unit working on developing biologic treatments in immuno-oncology. For the first six months of the current financial year, it has invested $43 million.

Also Read: Glenmark Pharma shares rise after launching multiple sclerosis drug in US market

For financial year 2023, Glenmark is targeting 6-8 percent revenue growth for ICHNOS, ensuring free cash generation for further debt reduction and close one to two out-licensing agreements in the innovation pipeline. It also wants ICHNOS to be self-funded through partnerships, external capital raise, and even a potential listing by financial year 2027.

Glenmark launched Ryaltris in the US during the September quarter and its South Korean partner has also received approval for the same. Over the next four years, it hopes for Ryaltris to contribute 4-5 percent to the overall topline.

Shares of Glenmark ended 4.8 percent lower at Rs 408.85.

Also Read: Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for urea cycle disorder drug