Glenmark launches Bumetanide injection continuing focus on institutional business

Bumetanide injection is a generic version of the Bumex injection, which is used in the treatment of fluid retention and swelling caused by congestive heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease, or other conditions.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc has launched the Bumetanide injection, which is used in the treatment of fluid retention and swelling caused by congestive heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease, or other conditions.

The pharma major on Monday said that it has launched Bumetanide injection USP, (1 mg/4 ml) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 ml multi-dose vials, the generic version of Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending in November 2022, the Bumex Injection 0.25 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of $16.5 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 179 products authorised for distribution in the United States.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recently launched the first triple fixed-dose combination of Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India. Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor).

The pharma major has launched this triple fixed-dose combination under the brand name Zita-PioMet, which offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once-daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks.

Last month, the company also received the final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, which are used for treating high blood pressure and chest pain.

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 430.