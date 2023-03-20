Breaking News
X
OROP scheme: SC directs Centre to pay Armed Forces arrears by April 30
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGlenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for tablets to control severe nausea

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for tablets to control severe nausea

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for tablets to control severe nausea
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 1:21:50 PM IST (Published)

The Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablet is the generic version of Compazine Tablets of GlaxoSmithKline.  

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets.

Recommended Articles

View All
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The company said that Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets 5 mg and 10 mg will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.


Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets are used in the treatment of Schizophrenia and severe conditions of nausea and vomiting.

The Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablet is the generic version of the Compazine Tablets of GlaxoSmithKline.

According to IQVIA data, total sales of Compazine tablets for the 12-month period ending in January 2023 stood at $26.9 million.

Earlier this month, Glenmark Pharma entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Cediprof Inc for the supply and distribution of tablets used in the treatment of mental disorders.

The two companies have signed the deal for Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate tablets in the strength of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg. The drugs are generic versions of Adderall 1 tablets in the strength of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg of Teva Women’s Health, Inc.

Glenmark has a wide portfolio of 182 products authorised for the US market. As many as 46 ANDAs are pending with the USFDA for approval. Further, Glenmark continues to explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Glenmark has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across four continents, and operations in over 80 countries.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma are trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 439.75.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Glenmark Pharma

Next Article

Noticeable surge in COVID-19 but no alarming trend, Indian scientists say

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X