Glenmark Life Sciences trade below issue price; stock falls over 4%

Glenmark Life Sciences share price fell over 4 percent on Monday, slipping below its issue price of Rs 720 per share. The latest stock on the street made an intraday low of Rs 713.85 apiece, down 10.7 percent from its listing day high of Rs 799.95.

Glenmark Life Sciences made a dull debut on the bourses on August 6 as the shares were at Rs 751.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 4.32 percent over its issue price. The scrip was listed on NSE at Rs 750 per share, a premium of 4.17 percent over its issue price of Rs 720, but slipped after investors opted for profit booking.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in several areas. These APIs are high-value and non-commoditised in chronic therapeutic areas.

The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, August 13, 2021, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1FY22).

The initial public offering (IPO) of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29. The offer received bids for 66.32 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares.

Glenmark Life Sciences' IPO was among the least subscribed IPOs recently. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO was subscribed 180.36 times, while Rolex Rings IPO was subscribed 13044 times. Devyani International was subscribed 116.7 times and GR Infraprojects 102.58 times.

At 2:25 pm, the shares of Glenmark Life Sciences were trading 1.14 percent lower at Rs 739.65 apiece.