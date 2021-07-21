Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price band fixed at Rs 695-720; offer to open on July 27

Glenmark Life Sciences on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 695-720 a scrip for its initial share sale. The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will open on July 27 and conclude on July 29, the pharma major said in a statement.

The public issue will have a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,060 crore and sale of up to 63 lakh equity shares by Glenmark Pharma. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards the payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for the spin-off of the API business and for funding the capital expenditure requirements.

At the upper end of the price band, the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will fetch Rs 1,513.6 crore. Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditised active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.

The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives and other therapeutic areas. Half of the total issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and BoB Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

In the fiscal year 2020, the company's total income stood at Rs 1,549.30 crore, against Rs 886.87 crore a year ago. Its net profit stood at Rs 313.10 crore against Rs 195.59 in the corresponding period a year ago. As of December 2020, its net debt was Rs 947.44 crore.

As of December 2020, the company has 120 products in its portfolio and sells APIs in India and exports to Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, among others.

The company's API business contributes majorly to the revenue of the company. In 2020, it contributed 84.16 percent to the total revenue from operations, while in 2019 it contributed over 89 percent.