    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 17.75 times so far

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO received bids for 26.65 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Glenmark Life Sciences has been subscribed 17.75 times so far on July 29, the third and final day of bidding. The offer received bids for 26.65 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares, according to data available on the exchanges.
    The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 12.35 times, while that for non-institutional investors is subscribed 45.84 times. Qualified institutional buyers' portion has received 5.95 times subscription, till 1:40 pm.
    The IPO size has been reduced to 1.5 crore equity shares after the company garnered Rs 454 crore from anchor investors on July 26, a day before the opening of the issue.
    The company has decided to allocate 63,06,660 equity shares to 19 anchor investors at Rs 720 a share, aggregating to Rs 454 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
    The issue, which will close on July 29, comprises fresh issuance of 1.47 crore equity shares (worth around Rs 1,060 crore) and an offer for sale of up to 63 lakh shares by its parent company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The price band for the issue is Rs 695-720 per share.
    Read here:
    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO to open today; here are the key things to know
    Glenmark Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditised active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (CVS), central nervous system disease (CNS), pain management, and diabetes.
    The company will utilise the proceeds for the payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for the spin-off of the API business from the promoter into the company, according to the Business Purchase Agreement (BPA) (Rs 800 crore), funding capital expenditure requirements (Rs 152.76 crore), and for general corporate purposes.
    Analysts are positive on Glenmark Life Sciences' IPO citing reasonable valuations and the company's firm positioning in the API market.
    Read here: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens for subscription; should you invest?
