Glenmark launches affordable tablets for treating heart failure in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced the launch of Sacubitril Valsartan tablets in India for the treatment of heart failure in an advanced and affordable way.
The company has launched the tablets under the brand name of Sacu V and is targeting a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths and hospitalisations of heart failure for patients having chronic heart failure, i.e., NYHA class II-IV with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
The global pharma major’s Sacu V tablets will be priced at Rs 19 per tablet for a 50 mg dose, Rs 35 per tablet for a 100 mg dose, and Rs 45 per tablet for a dose of 200 mg.
The sacubitril and valsartan drug combination belong to the class angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor.
Heart failure in the country is rising at an alarming rate with a prevalence of about 1 percent, affecting around 8-10 million individuals, said the company’s EVP and Business Head, Alok Malik.
As per IQVIA data for the 12-month period ending in December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be Rs 20,730 crore.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ended 0.88 percent lower at Rs 416.40 on Tuesday.