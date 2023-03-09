Glenmark, Cediprof ink exclusive distribution agreement in the US for ADHD drug

Glenmark expects to commence distribution of the product in the US during the second half of 2023.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Cediprof Inc for the supply and distribution of tablets used in the treatment of mental disorders.
The drugs for which the two companies entered into a pact are Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate tablets in the strength of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.
The drugs are generic versions of Adderall 1 tablets in the strength of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg of Teva Women’s Health, Inc.
Adderall Tablets are used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other mental health conditions. The drug helps to improve focus and reduces impulsivity by increasing dopamine and norepinephrine levels in the brain.
Glenmark expects to commence distribution of the product in the US during the second half of 2023. This product has long been on FDA’s shortage list.
According to IQVIA sales data, the Adderall tablets in the strength of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg achieved annual sales of approximately $389.8 million for the 12-month period that ended in January 2023.
Cediprof Inc is a part of the Neolpharma Pharmaceutical Group family of companies.
Glenmark’s current portfolio comprises 180 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 48 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma are trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 426.70.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
