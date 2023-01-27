USFDA grants exception to Glenmark's Baddi unit for the supply of Pneumonia treatment drug

The USFDA placed Glenmark's Baddi unit under an import alert 66-40 in October last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors
Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Atovaquone is used in the treatment of Pneumocystis Pneumonia in adults and children aged 13 or older, who cannot tolerate other medicines. The drug is sold under the brand name Mepron.
Glenmark's Baddi unit has been granted an exception as the USFDA placed it under an import alert 66-40 in October last year. An import alert 66-40 is issued when the company is not operating in conformity with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
In simpler words, the company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US.
The company also mentioned that the exception has been granted due to medical necessity and potential drug shortage expectations and that it may be reconsidered if the market conditions change.
Glenmark's Baddi unit has been under the regulatory lens for many years. Initially, the regulator issued a warning letter for the unit in October 2019. The USFDA issued seven observations for the unit in June last year. It plans on engaging with the US drug regulator to resolve the import alert at the earliest.
The US market contributes to nearly a quarter of Glenmark's overall revenue. It was given final approval to launch the Atovaquone Oral Suspension in November 2018.
Shares of Glenmark have opened 1.5 percent higher in early trading at Rs 404.70.
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 9:15 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!