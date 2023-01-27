USFDA grants exception to Glenmark's Baddi unit for the supply of Pneumonia treatment drug

The USFDA placed Glenmark's Baddi unit under an import alert 66-40 in October last year.

Atovaquone is used in the treatment of Pneumocystis Pneumonia in adults and children aged 13 or older, who cannot tolerate other medicines. The drug is sold under the brand name Mepron.

In simpler words, the company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US.

The company also mentioned that the exception has been granted due to medical necessity and potential drug shortage expectations and that it may be reconsidered if the market conditions change.

Glenmark's Baddi unit has been under the regulatory lens for many years. Initially, the regulator issued a warning letter for the unit in October 2019. The USFDA issued seven observations for the unit in June last year. It plans on engaging with the US drug regulator to resolve the import alert at the earliest.

