Gland Pharma shares end higher after USFDA issues zero observations for API unit

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from January 23 to January 27.

Gland Pharma Ltd. on Friday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection at the company’s facility in Visakhapatnam with zero observations.

The US health regulator conducted a routine inspection of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) unit in JNPC, Visakhapatnam, from January 23 to January 27.

Earlier this week, in a statement to CNBC-TV18, a spokesperson for Gland Pharma said that the inspection began on Monday and was a routine process carried out by the USFDA to ensure compliance with manufacturing standards and regulations.

The inspection shall cover all aspects of the facility's operations, including manufacturing processes, quality control, and documentation.

In the December quarter, Gland Pharma’s consolidated net profit dropped 15 percent to Rs 231.95 crore from Rs 273.03 crore year-on-year due to manufacturing delays caused by supplier interruptions.

Its consolidated revenue from operations also slipped to Rs 938.29 crore from Rs 1,063.33 crore in the same quarter last year, while the total expenses in the quarter declined to Rs 688.95 crore from Rs 743.43 crore in the same period last year.

The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue and profit declined for the third straight quarter in December 2022.

The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 30.9 percent, which was in line with estimates. On a sequential basis, the margin expanded by 290 basis points.

Gland Pharma continues to be a cash-rich company, with reserves of Rs 3,825.9 crore at the end of the December quarter.

This week, Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,950. The brokerage said that while comfort is emerging on the margin front, the recovery in topline will only be gradual.

However, Nomura cut its price target on Gland Pharma to Rs 1,524 saying that earnings visibility remains weak, although a large part of the de-rating has played out.

Shares of Gland Pharma closed 1.3 percent higher at Rs 1,359 apiece on Friday.