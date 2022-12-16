Homemarket newsstocks news

Gland Pharma near 52-week low after management expects challenging next six quarters

Gland Pharma near 52-week low after management expects challenging next six quarters

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 1:18:25 PM IST (Published)

Kotak Institutional Equities advised investors to ‘stay cautious’ on the stock with a ‘Reduce’ rating and also cut its price target.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gland PharmaKotak Institutional Equities

Previous Article

KPI Green inks Power Purchase Agreement to sell solar power to Tata Motors unit

Next Article

Halt in Rally? Rail Vikas Nigam shares drop nearly 20% from 52-week high