Gland Pharma shares extend Thursday's 5.5% gains, now up 21% in a month

The stock has seen an upward rally in the past couple of weeks, jumping nearly 22 percent in the last one month.

Shares of Hyderabad-based drug maker Gland Pharma Ltd. jumped over 2 percent on Friday after the company said that it would announce its first quarter earnings on August 7.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 7 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the June quarter.

After the announcement, shares of Gland Pharma gained as much as 2.6 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,300 apiece. Notably, the stock has seen an upward rally in the past couple of weeks, jumping nearly 22 percent in the last one month. However, it remains down over 43 percent in the past year.

The recent rally in the stock price was triggered after Gland Pharma received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new drug application for Fomepizole.

Fomepizole is a competitive ADH (antidiuretic hormone inhibitor) inhibitor used for the treatment of ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning.

Before that, the stock plunged to a 52-week low in May after the company’s March quarter financial results were hit by issues such as plant shutdowns, a decline in the business-to-consumer business in India, and volatility in the rest of the world tender business.

Gland Pharma’s revenue and net profit both declined for the fourth straight quarter in the March quarter.

For the June 2023 quarter, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang expects Gland Pharma to report a net profit of Rs 195.8 crore, down 14.6 percent year-on-year but up 44.9 percent quarter-on-quarter.

According to Nirmal Bang estimates, the pharma company’s net sales are also expected to increase 40.3 percent year-on-year and 53.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,210.9 crore in the June quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA is likely to rise 2.6 percent year-on-year and 64.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 277 crore, said Nirmal Bang.

Shares of Gland Pharma are trading 2.20 percent higher at Rs 1,295.