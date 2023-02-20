Gland Pharma planning to invest Rs 400 crore to expand its Telangana plant

Shares of Gland Pharma ended at Rs 1,305.30, down by Rs 4.60, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Gland Pharma on Monday said the company is planning to invest Rs 400 crore in its existing facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad to manufacture biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies and recombinant Insulin.

According to a Telangana government release, the expanded facility of Gland Pharma will have employment generation potential of more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled, and semi-skilled workforce to be recruited, mostly from nearby places.

Last year in February, the company established its biopharmaceutical facility at Genome Valley with an investment of Rs 300 crore to manufacture vaccines, biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies, and others.

The company said the expanded site is envisaged to meet the national and international regulations to be followed in the manufacturing of the biological products as applicable and shall be built under the GMP guidelines applicable for the respective product lines.

The announcement was made after Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with the managing director and chief executive officer of Gland Pharma Srinivas Sadu.

Srinivas Sadu said the company is delighted to collaborate with the government of Telangana on its vision of making the state a hub for global pharmaceutical requirements, by expanding our Bio-CDMO facilities in Shamirpet.

Further, he said the project investment is estimated to be about Rs 400 crore and expected to generate employment for about 500 personnel.

Rama Rao said, "I am delighted that Gland Pharma will be investing Rs 400 crores in expanding their footprint in Hyderabad and will create 500 more jobs in Telangana."