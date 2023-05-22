Gland Pharma falls another 15% after Friday's lower circuit as downgrades continue

Gland Pharma's earnings were impacted owing to a shutdown in the production line at its Pashamylaram Penems facility due to a line upgradation.

Shares of Gland Pharma are down another 15 percent on Monday, extending its two-day drop to as much as 34 percent after its March quarter results and a slew of earnings downgrades.

The stock had ended in a lower circuit of 20 percent on Friday.

Morgan Stanley has now downgraded the stock of Gland Pharma to equalweight from its earlier overweight rating with a price target of Rs 1,035 per share. The revised price target is well below the company's IPO price of Rs 1,500.

The downgrade has come in the view of a worsening injectable CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) business, worsening industry dynamics, uncertain outcome from customer contacts and distant benefits from strategic initiatives.

Morgan Stanley has also cut Gland Pharma's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimate for financial year 2024-2025 by 34-35 percent. It attributed the cut in EPS to the company's base business and low upside from new launches and the base reset during the March quarter.

On Friday, the drugmaker said that its March quarter revenue fell as much as 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 785 crore, well below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 946.5 crore.

The company's March quarter earnings were impacted owing to a shutdown in the production line at its Pashamylaram Penems facility due to a line upgradation.

Reduced business in the B2C division in India and a softer offtake in ‘Rest of World’ markets due to tender seasonality also adversely affected the results.