Gland Pharma falls another 15% after Friday's lower circuit as downgrades continue

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 1:25:25 PM IST (Published)

Gland Pharma's earnings were impacted owing to a shutdown in the production line at its Pashamylaram Penems facility due to a line upgradation.

Shares of Gland Pharma are down another 15 percent on Monday, extending its two-day drop to as much as 34 percent after its March quarter results and a slew of earnings downgrades.

The stock had ended in a lower circuit of 20 percent on Friday.


Morgan Stanley has now downgraded the stock of Gland Pharma to equalweight from its earlier overweight rating with a price target of Rs 1,035 per share.  The revised price target is well below the company's IPO price of Rs 1,500.

