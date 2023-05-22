Gland Pharma falls another 15% after Friday's lower circuit as downgrades continue

2 Min(s) Read
Gland Pharma's earnings were impacted owing to a shutdown in the production line at its Pashamylaram Penems facility due to a line upgradation.
Shares of Gland Pharma are down another 15 percent on Monday, extending its two-day drop to as much as 34 percent after its March quarter results and a slew of earnings downgrades.
The stock had ended in a lower circuit of 20 percent on Friday.
Morgan Stanley has now downgraded the stock of Gland Pharma to equalweight from its earlier overweight rating with a price target of Rs 1,035 per share. The revised price target is well below the company's IPO price of Rs 1,500.