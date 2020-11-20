Gland Pharma lists at a premium of 14% on NSE at Rs 1,710 over its issue price of Rs 1,500/share

Gland Pharma listed at Rs 1,710 on the NSE, a 14 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 1,500 apiece. Soon after opening, the shares traded about 5.5 percent higher to Rs 1,795.30. Meanwhile, on the BSE, the shares opened at Rs 1,701, a 13.4 premium over its issue price.

It had opened its Rs 6,480 crore IPO during November 9-11. The issue closed with 2.06 times subscription last week.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable focused B2B company. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1,500 per share.

The funds raised from this issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, said the company.

As per the data by IPO Central, the issue was trading at a premium of Rs 110 in the grey market.

Most brokerage houses had a bullish view on Gland Pharma and had assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. According to most analysts, the company's business and overall performance is promising and healthy.

Sudip Bandhopadhyay from IndiTrade said, "Gland Pharma could see some interest building up post-listing because the business and the fundamentals look good. It has never received a negative US FDA report and has about 7 manufacturing facilities in India which is positive. It's predominantly into B2B and has 60 percent business based in the US. Overall, it's a good story."

During FY18-20, the company has registered a profit growth at a 55.2 percent CAGR and revenue at 27.4 percent CAGR, while EBITDA grew at a 33.6 percent CAGR.

About the company: Gland Pharma is an integrated manufacturer of complex injectable products. The company sells its products to marquee global customers in more than 60 countries across the globe.