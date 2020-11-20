Market Gland Pharma lists at a premium of 14% on NSE at Rs 1,710 over its issue price of Rs 1,500/share Updated : November 20, 2020 10:21 AM IST It had opened its Rs 6,480 crore IPO during November 9-11. The issue closed with 2.06 times subscription last week. The funds raised from this issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, said the company. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.