Gland Pharma lists at a premium of 14% on NSE at Rs 1,710 over its issue price of Rs 1,500/share

Updated : November 20, 2020 10:21 AM IST

It had opened its Rs 6,480 crore IPO during November 9-11. The issue closed with 2.06 times subscription last week.
The funds raised from this issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, said the company.
