Market Gland Pharma IPO receives cold response in grey market; premium falls significantly to Rs 6-10 Updated : November 17, 2020 08:29 PM IST The share is now available at Rs 6-10 in the grey market as compared to the IPO price of Rs 1,500, reports say. Unlike previous IPOs, Gland Pharma witnessed a lacklustre response as it was oversubscribed only 2.05 times. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.