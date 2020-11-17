Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Gland Pharma IPO receives cold response in grey market; premium falls significantly to Rs 6-10

Updated : November 17, 2020 08:29 PM IST

The share is now available at Rs 6-10 in the grey market as compared to the IPO price of Rs 1,500, reports say.
Unlike previous IPOs, Gland Pharma witnessed a lacklustre response as it was oversubscribed only 2.05 times.
Gland Pharma IPO receives cold response in grey market; premium falls significantly to Rs 6-10

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement