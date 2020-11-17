Gland Pharma IPO receives cold response in grey market; premium falls significantly to Rs 6-10

India's biggest pharma IPO, Gland Pharma attracted a muted response from retail investors during the bidding process, similar to the response it received in the grey market. Analysts believe that the higher-than-expected price band, higher valuations and Chinese parentage could be the reasons behind the decline in premium.

The share is now available at Rs 6-10 in the grey market, compared to the IPO price of Rs 1,500, Moneycontrol reported.

Also Read: Here's how to check the allotment status of Gland Pharma IPO

The premium began to fall after the release of the price band, as it was trading at a premium of Rs 200 apiece before the announcement. After the close of the bidding session, it declined to Rs 30 levels.

The injectable-focused company fixed its price band at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. The issue will hit bourses on Friday (November 20).

Sudip Bandhopadhyay from IndiTrade said that the only reason the IPO sailed through was due to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Weak response from retail investors and HNIs was one of the reasons behind the falling grey market premium.

Unlike previous IPOs, Gland Pharma witnessed a lacklustre response and was oversubscribed by only 2.05 times.

"Gland Pharma could see some interest building up post-listing because the business and the fundamentals look good. It has never received a negative US FDA report and has about 7 manufacturing facilities in India which is positive. It's predominantly into B2B and have 60 percent business is based in the US. Overall, it's a good story," Bandhopadhyay explained.

Gland Pharma has a high ownership (74 percent) by Fosun Pharma, which is a concern given the border tensions between India and China. Valuation-wise, the company is again richly valued as compared to large Indian pharma players, he added further.