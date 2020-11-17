Market Gland Pharma IPO: Here’s how to check share allotment status Updated : November 17, 2020 10:33 AM IST The initial public offer (IPO) of Hyderabad-based injectable-focused Gland Pharma was open for subscription between November 9-11. Allotment status can be checked on its registrar's website Linkintime or the BSE site. The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.