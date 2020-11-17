Gland Pharma IPO: Here’s how to check share allotment status

The initial public offer (IPO) of Hyderabad-based injectable-focused Gland Pharma was open for subscription between November 9-11 with an issue price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. The allotment status for the IPO will be announced today and the shares will hit the bourses on November 20.

The issue was oversubscribed by 2.05 times — which is lower compared to some of the recently concluded IPO like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and others.

The company aims to continue investing in manufacturing and technology capabilities to expand its product portfolio and increase market share through organic and inorganic means, it said. The funds raised from the IPO will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, it added.

Most brokerage houses have a bullish view on Gland Pharma and have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. "At the upper price band of Rs 1,500, Gland Pharma is available at a PE of 20x on an annualised basis, which appears attractive. With a solid business model, no listed peers and the positive outlook for pharma, we assign a subscribe rating for the issue," brokerage house Geojit Financial Services said in a report.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

1) Go to the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Gland Pharma"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - Linkintime

1) Go to Website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and Enter Application Number. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter Captcha and submit