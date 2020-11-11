Market Gland Pharma IPO final day: Issue receives healthy response from QIBs, total subscription at 93% till now Updated : November 11, 2020 04:02 PM IST The total subscription received on the issue till now is 93 percent, as of November 11. The portion from QIBs received a 2.87 times subscription so far on the final day of bidding, while the portion for retail investors saw a 17.58 percent subscription. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.