  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Updated : November 09, 2020 06:20 PM IST

Retail investors booked 1.4 percent of the total 1.51 crore shares reserved for the category.
The public issue has received bids for 4 lakh equity shares against the total size of 3.02 crore equity shares, showed the NSE data. 
Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement