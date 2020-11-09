Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

The Rs 6,480 crore-IPO of Gland Pharma received a lacklustre response from investors with the issue so far being subscribed 0.18 percent on the first day of its bidding.

Retail investors booked 1.4 percent of the total 1.51 crore shares reserved for the category.

The public issue has received bids for 4 lakh equity shares against the total size of 3.02 crore equity shares, showed the NSE data.

Till now, there has been no bidding by qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors.

Gland Pharma IPO: Should you subscribe?

The Fosun Singapore and Shanghai Fosun Pharma-promoted Gland Pharma aims to raise Rs 6,480 crore from the issue. The company has already raised Rs 1,944 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of the IPO.

The price band is fixed at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3,48,63,635 equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders.

The company aims to continue investing in manufacturing and technology capabilities to expand its product portfolio and increase market share through organic and inorganic means, it said.

The funds raised from the IPO will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it added.

The company has presence in sterile injectables, oncology and ophthalmics, and focus on complex injectables, NCE-1s, First to-File products. It has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising 4 finished formulation facilities and 3 API facilities.