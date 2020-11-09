Market Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue Updated : November 09, 2020 06:20 PM IST Retail investors booked 1.4 percent of the total 1.51 crore shares reserved for the category. The public issue has received bids for 4 lakh equity shares against the total size of 3.02 crore equity shares, showed the NSE data. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.