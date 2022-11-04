Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Gillette India shares drop after grooming business growth offset by oral care

    Gillette India shares drop after grooming business growth offset by oral care

    Gillette India shares drop after grooming business growth offset by oral care
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Compared to the pre-Covid period, Gillette India's overall sales are up 34 percent.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Gillette India share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Gillette India Ltd.'s net profit grew 6 percent year-on-year for the September quarter led by premiumisation and productivity inventions. Compared to the pre-Covid period, net profit has risen 41 percent during the quarter.
    The company's bottomline for the quarter stood at Rs 86.78 crore while revenue increased 8 percent from last year to nearly Rs 620 crore.

    Revenue growth was owing to strength of the company's product portfolio and better retail execution.

    Compared to the pre-Covid period, Gillette India's overall sales are up 34 percent.

    The company, of which 75 percent is owned by Procter & Gamble, reported a rise of 8 percent in its operating profit or EBITDA from the same period last year despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, which were offset by a superior product, packaging and proposition.

    Most of the growth came from the company's grooming business, which grew 16 percent from last year. The growth here was offset by the oral care business, which saw a decline of 13 percent compared to last year.

    Shares of Gillette India ended 0.9 percent lower on Friday at Rs 5,144. The stock is down 3 percent this year.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Gillette

    Previous Article

    A five-day surge has bought Karnataka Bank shares to where they were five years ago

    Next Article

    Kalpataru Power shares rise after company, subsidiary wins orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng