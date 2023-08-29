Dividend Stocks: This MNC has declared its highest dividend in over two years

Gillette India, the multinational joint venture between Gillette Co. Inc. and India's Poddar Group has announced a dividend of Rs 50 per share for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023.

The company follows a July-June financial year.

This dividend will be paid between November 30, 2023 and December 26, 2023 post approval of the members at the company's 39th AGM.

The Rs 50 per share dividend is the highest declared by Gillette India in the last two years. The last instance of the company declaring a dividend of Rs 50 was back in May 2021.

For the quarter that ended on June 30, the company reported a net profit of Rs 92 crore, which was 36 percent higher than the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 619 crore, while operating profit grew by 29 percent year-on-year to Rs 144 crore.

EBITDA margin for the quarter rose by 300 basis points to 23.2 percent from 20.2 percent last year.

75 percent equity in Gillette India is held by the promoters, while the rest is public.

Shares of Gillette India are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 5,575. The stock is up 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.