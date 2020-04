Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc increased 15 percent on Thursday on media reports that suggested that severe COVID-19 patients were responding positively to the American biotechnology company's experimental treatment remdesivir.

As per STAT, a news wesbite, a Chicago hospital, that is treating COVID-19 patients with the antiviral medication for trial, has witnessed rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms. Nearly all patients have been discharged in less than a week, said STAT.

Other institutions too are using the medication for the trial.

GILEAD: ANECDOTAL REPORTS DO NOT PROVIDE STATISTICAL POWER NECESSARY TO DETERMINE SAFETY, EFFICACY PROFILE OF REMDESIVIR AS TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 EXPECT DATA FROM PHASE 3 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 INFECTION TO BE AVAILABLE AT END OF APRIL — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) April 16, 2020

There are currently no approved treatments for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected over 2 million people worldwide.

