GHCL gets consent amendment to increase Soda Ash production capacity

GHCL Ltd. has received the requisite regulatory consent for raising its production capacity of Soda Ash by 1 lakh tonnes per annum, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.

The specialty chemicals and textiles manufacturer said that it has been granted the requisite regulatory consent amendment for increasing the production capacity of its Soda Ash from 11 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) to 12 lakh tonnes per annum, as per the consent condition.

During the September quarter, the company's net profit increased by a whopping 118.64 percent to Rs 442.27 crore, compared to Rs 202.28 crore in the year-ago quarter, and revenue rose by 40.56 percent to Rs 1,381.09 crore from Rs 982.59 crore in the year-ago period.

GHCL Ltd. posted a 118.64 percent jump in EBITDA during the September quarter at Rs 442.27 crore from Rs 202.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Dalmia group company is a leading global player in specialty chemicals and textiles sectors. The company’s product range includes high-grade soda ash, which is used as a raw material in detergents, soaps, dyes, and glass manufacturing.

The home textiles range of the company includes manufacturing premium quality yarn, greige fabric, and home textile products like bed linen, curtains, and cotton yarn, among others.