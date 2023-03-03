English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGHCL to see lower production over next two quarters due to mechanical breakdown

GHCL to see lower production over next two quarters due to mechanical breakdown

GHCL to see lower production over next two quarters due to mechanical breakdown
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 3, 2023 4:52:12 PM IST (Published)

Mechanical breakdown means the malfunction or failure of moving or electronic parts, component failure, faulty installation, or blowout.

GHCL has witnessed a mechanical breakdown in one of the lime kiln units.

Recommended Articles

View All
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Informing the exchanges, the company has said, “There is an unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilns and this will result in lower production of soda ash by an estimated 30,000 tonne in this quarter (i.e. fourth quarter of FY2022-23) and 15,000 tonne in the following quarter (i.e. first quarter of FY2023-24)."
Mechanical breakdown means the malfunction or failure of moving or electronic parts, component failure, faulty installation, or blowout.
Also Read | GHCL gets consent amendment to increase Soda Ash production capacity
The GHCL stock recently saw a recovery from the 1-year low hit on January 30 as exchange disclosures indicate that promoter has made a purchase of shares from open market in February. The stock is currently trading around the level of Rs 520.
Also, in the month of February, NCLT Ahmedabad had approved demerger of spinning division of the company to GHCL Textiles.
Shares of GHCL ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 516.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GHCL

Previous Article

Yes Bank AT-1 bond case: SC stays Bombay HC ruling on bond write-off

Next Article

Adani Group market cap rises by Rs 68,000 crore on Friday, biggest gain in 7 months

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X