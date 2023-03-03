GHCL to see lower production over next two quarters due to mechanical breakdown

Mechanical breakdown means the malfunction or failure of moving or electronic parts, component failure, faulty installation, or blowout.

GHCL has witnessed a mechanical breakdown in one of the lime kiln units.

Informing the exchanges, the company has said, “There is an unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilns and this will result in lower production of soda ash by an estimated 30,000 tonne in this quarter (i.e. fourth quarter of FY2022-23) and 15,000 tonne in the following quarter (i.e. first quarter of FY2023-24)."

Mechanical breakdown means the malfunction or failure of moving or electronic parts, component failure, faulty installation, or blowout.

The GHCL stock recently saw a recovery from the 1-year low hit on January 30 as exchange disclosures indicate that promoter has made a purchase of shares from open market in February. The stock is currently trading around the level of Rs 520.

Also, in the month of February, NCLT Ahmedabad had approved demerger of spinning division of the company to GHCL Textiles.

Shares of GHCL ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 516.